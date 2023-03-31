NATO intends to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for a counteroffensive, - White House

NATO intends to provide the Ukrainian military with everything necessary for the spring counteroffensive.

This was stated by White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"NATO intends to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for a counteroffensive, the allies will discuss this at the upcoming ministerial meeting in Brussels," the spokeswoman of the White House said.

The meeting of defense ministers of NATO countries will take place in Brussels from April 3 to 5.

