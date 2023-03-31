ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11246 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine War
8 879 42

NATO intends to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for a counteroffensive, - White House

нато

NATO intends to provide the Ukrainian military with everything necessary for the spring counteroffensive.

This was stated by White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"NATO intends to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for a counteroffensive, the allies will discuss this at the upcoming ministerial meeting in Brussels," the spokeswoman of the White House said.

The meeting of defense ministers of NATO countries will take place in Brussels from April 3 to 5.

Read more: Ukrainians completed training on "Patriot" SAM, - Pentagon

Author: 

NATO (1767) USA (5205)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 