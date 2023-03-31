Defense forces repelled more than 80 attacks by occupiers in 5 directions, - General Staff

Russian troops are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. The settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 on March 31 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the four hundred and first day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country has begun.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 11 missiles and 4 air strikes, launched 43 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics against peaceful citizens of our country. At night, using the S-300 air defense system, the enemy launched 9 rockets at the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv. For the task of airstrikes, 10 attack UAVs of the "Shakhed-136" type were used, 9 of them were destroyed by our defenders.

The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains quite high.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lymansk, Bakhmutsk, Avdiivsk and Marinsk directions. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 80 enemy attacks. The settlements of Bilogorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, measures of combat training of units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are ongoing. The enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions. During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Hirsk of the Chernihiv region, Novovasylivka, Nova Huta, Stukalyvka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Katerynivka of the Sumy region, as well as more than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region, among them: Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Oliynikove, Neskuchne, Vilcha, Krasne Pershe, Topoli.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Kuzmyne, and Berestove. Dvorichanske, Zapadne, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk and Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery shelling; Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, as well as Rozdolivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Siversk and Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut, and our defenders repelled 22 attacks. At the same time, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Orihovo-Vasylivka region of the Donetsk region. It shelled the settlements of Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Druzhkivka, and Bakhmut of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region, without success. Enemy shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Keramik, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove, Ostrivske, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region in the direction of Shakhtarsk.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the occupiers inflicted fire damage on more than 30 settlements. Among them are Novosilka, Novopil of the Donetsk region; Olhivske, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region and Novooleksandrivka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Yantarne, and Kizomys in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 6 strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated. And units of rocket troops and artillery hit 1 control post, 6 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, 2 ammunition depots and 2 depots of fuel and lubricants.