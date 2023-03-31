At night, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 "Shaheds" out of 10 launched by Russians, - General Staff

On the night of March 31, the Russians used 10 Shahed-136 type attack UAVs to strike Ukraine, 9 of them were shot down by Ukrainian defenders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"For the task of airstrikes (the enemy - Ed.) used 10 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136 type, 9 of them were destroyed by our defenders," the message says.

