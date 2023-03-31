Yesterday, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, 6 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, March 30, the Russian invaders killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On March 30, the Russians killed 1 resident in the Donetsk region - in Bakhmut.

Another 6 people in the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

