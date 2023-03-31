ENG
9 735 16

The total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war - about 173,360 people (+460 per day), 3,615 tanks, 2,675 artillery systems, 6,977 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of March 31, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 173,360 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.03.23 are approximately :

  • personnel - about 173,360 (+460) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3615 (+5) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6977 (+3) units,
  • artillery systems - 2675 (+4) units,
  • MLRS- 526 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 278 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 306 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 291 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2248 (+9),
  • cruise missiles - 911 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5521 (+3) units,
  • special equipment - 294 (+3).

Watch more: Destruction of enemy 2C4 "Tulip" self-propelled mortar in Donetsk region. VIDEO

"The data is being verified," the message reads.

Author: 

