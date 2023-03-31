Day in Kharkiv region: missile strikes on Kharkiv, attack by Shahed militants on Izium district, shelling of border, - RMA

Last night, the enemy shelled the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv, hit the critical infrastructure facilities of the Izium district with mortars. During the day, the Russians did not stop shelling the border areas of the Kharkiv region

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"Late yesterday evening, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the Novobavar district of Kharkiv. A total of 9 rockets were fired at the city, previously the S-300 air defense system. In Kharkiv, a civil infrastructure facility and private residential buildings were damaged. Some of the rockets hit the ground and exploded in the air," the report said.

3 people were injured, but they did not require hospitalization.

The occupiers also attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Izium district with the Shahed UAV. 2 civilian men aged 44 and 66 were injured and hospitalized.

"During the past day, the enemy shelled the border settlements of the Kharkiv region in the Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, and Vovchansk districts. In particular, the fire raged in Kozacha Lopan, Kupiansk, Dvorichna, Strilecha and other towns and villages. Residential buildings and commercial buildings were damaged," Synehubov added.