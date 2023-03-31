We are able to hold Bakhmut. Battles for city can turn tide of war, - Colonel Mezhevikin

Colonel Yevhen Mezhevikin, the commander of the combined tactical group "Adam", believes that the battles near Bakhmut can become a turning point in the war and Ukraine is able to hold the city and push back the Russian troops.

This is what he told The New York Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

The colonel said that he is confident that the Ukrainian forces will be able to hold the city and push back the Russian troops even further.

According to him, if the Ukrainians keep their recent gains, the last month's battles near Bakhmut could become a turning point in Ukraine's defense against Russia, not only stopping the latest Russian offensive, but also preparing themselves for a crushing blow in return.

Mezhevikin says that the Russian attacks in Bakhmut have slowed down and the imminent threat of encirclement has been averted. He added that the enemy "exhausted all his reserves".

"The frequency of attacks has decreased several times. If earlier they could attack in all directions simultaneously and in groups of at least 20, 30 or 40 people, now this is gradually disappearing," Mezhevikin said.

He added that the new Ukrainian assault brigades are completing their training: "We will delay the enemy here a little longer, and let them knock him out."

The colonel said that on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut, where the Russian troops tried to surround the city with pincers, the Russians encountered the most motivated Ukrainian units and no longer had the strength: "When they try to strengthen their units, carry out a rotation, they are destroyed at the very beginning."

However, the city center remains a hot spot for the occupiers, where they attack with considerable force: "All they have to do is try to advance through the city because the buildings protect them from fire."

Ukrainian defenders who fought in the city said Russian forces had focused their efforts on advancing through the center of Bakhmut, using heavy artillery and aerial bombardment. At the same time, some Ukrainian units suffered significant losses and were forced to rotate or be reinforced by other units.

Mezhevikin believes that there are still strong Russian divisions at critical defense points, but the regular units of the Russian army lack morale and are easier to break: "They are easier to fight. They run away."

At the same time, Wagner's units were threatened with physical punishment in case of retreat: "They are afraid to surrender and leave their positions. They prefer to die here."

Journalists report that the fighters of the "Adam" tactical group arrived to protect Bakhmut six weeks ago.

The media also describe the command post that manages operations in Bakhmut. It is hidden in the slums of a building without any markings, far from the site of hostilities, high-tech.

It is noted that there is a lot of work there. Soldiers constantly monitor screens with live broadcasts of destroyed buildings and battlefields.