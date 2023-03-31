ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11156 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 824 24

Defense forces continue to protect Bakhmut, in some areas Russians have fewer and fewer people, - Syrsky

бахмут

In some areas near Bakhmut, the Russians are noticeably nervous, they have fewer and fewer people.

This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrsky, Censor.NET informs.

"The defense forces continue to defend Bakhmut, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy in the East. In some areas, the enemy is visibly nervous, because time is against them, and there are fewer human resources for storming our positions," the message reads.

The general reported that in a week anti-aircraft guns of the 28th and 93rd brigades destroyed seven "Orlan-10" UAVs and two "Zala" UAVs.

Watch more: Enemy does not stop trying to surround and capture Bakhmut. We are keeping him despite various deadlines and forecasts, - Syrsky. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8803) Bakhmut (797) Syrskyi Oleksandr (380)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 