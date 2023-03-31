Commission of Ministry of Culture was again not allowed to enter territory of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The commission of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy for the acceptance and transfer of state property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was again not allowed to enter the territory of the monastery to conduct an inspection.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"As of 9:40 a.m., the representatives of the commission came, as on March 30, to building 111 of the Lavra, but clergymen and parishioners prevented them from entering the building. After that, the commission decided to finish its work on Friday," the message reads.

