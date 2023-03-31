In Kyiv region, Russians killed 1,374 Ukrainians, including 38 children, 280 people are considered missing, - Nebytov

In the Kyiv region, the occupiers killed 1,374 Ukrainians, 280 are considered missing, 38 children died, and 34 were injured.

Andrii Nebytov, the head of the main department of the National Police in the Kyiv region, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The work continues. Russia has committed a lot of crimes, murders of civilians. 1,374 dead Ukrainians, whose bodies have already been found. But still 280 Ukrainians remain undiscovered, missing. As of now, we do not know their fate. ...During the month of occupation, 38 children died, 34 were injured. The youngest child was six months old. But the work continues," said Nebytov.

Read more: Attack of "Shaheds" in Kyiv region: bodies of 2 more people were found from under rubble of hostel in Rzhyshchev

He noted that these victims were not accidental, most of the dead were killed purposefully with small arms.