Lukashenko proposed to stop hostilities in Ukraine "on both sides" and declare "ceasefire". VIDEO
Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko proposes to declare a "truce" in Ukraine without the right to move equipment and transfer weapons.
As reported by Censor.NET, he stated this during a message to the Parliament of the Republic of Belarus.
"It is necessary to stop now, before the escalation begins. I will try to risk proposing to take hostilities. ... Stop hostilities, declare a truce without the right to move, regroup troops on both sides. Without the right to transfer weapons and ammunition, manpower and equipment," said Lukashenko.
According to the Belarusian dictator, "the Third World War with nuclear fires loomed on the horizon."
