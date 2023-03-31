AFU are preparing for counteroffensive, heavy equipment, and prepared reserves are needed, - Reznikov

Ukraine needs heavy equipment and preparation of reserves for a counteroffensive.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"Thanks to the supply of Western weapons, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are succeeding on the battlefield.

However, we are preparing for a counteroffensive operation, which is why Ukraine needs, first of all, heavy equipment and prepared reserves," the minister said during a meeting with the delegation of the European Union Committee on Policy and Security, headed by the Committee's Chairperson Mrs. Delphina Pronk.

According to Reznikov, Ukraine is also interested in military training at all levels: from individual training of a soldier to collective training of brigade-level units.

The head of the Ministry of Defense noted that Ukraine is looking forward to the upcoming Vilnius NATO summit, which should prove that our country is not only a reliable partner of the Alliance, but also a country that has well studied the Russian aggressor and knows how to fight against it.

"The main threat to NATO is Russia. And only Ukraine knows in practice how to fight the enemy of the entire civilized world. Therefore, our state's acquisition of membership in the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union is one of the key elements of a strong system of international security architecture," he concluded.

