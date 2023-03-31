NBU warned Raiffeisen against exchanging assets with Sberbank of Russian Federation: This is unacceptable

The National Bank of Ukraine urged the Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Bank International not to delay exiting the Russian market. He warned her against exchanging assets with Sberbank in Austria.

The corresponding comment was published on the NBU website, Censor.NET reports.

"[The National Bank] drew attention to the unacceptability of Raiffeisenbank's potential exit from the Russian Federation through the exchange of Raiffeisenbank's assets with the sanctioned Sberbank in Austria.

The deal, which allows the Kremlin-owned bank to keep its blocked sanctions assets in Europe and return them to Russia to continue to support Russia's economic stability and ability to wage war with Ukraine, does not stand up to any criticism, let alone breach sanctions restrictions , which will certainly require adjustments to ensure the implementation of the proposed plan," the comment reads.

The NBU promises to closely monitor the activities of banks that have subsidiaries in the Russian Federation, and will continue to raise the issue of the presence of international banks on the Russian market in communication with sanctioning regulators of partner countries.