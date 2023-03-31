Called on Xi Jinping to talk to President Zelensky - Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he urged him to hold talks with Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

Sanchez said he told Xi Jinping that Spain supports the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in November, which includes demands that the status of Ukraine's territory be restored to the status quo that existed before Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

"I conveyed our concern about the illegal invasion of Ukraine," Sanchez said, adding that he "urged Xi to talk to President Zelensky" to learn firsthand about Kyiv's peace plan.

"I believe that this is a plan that lays the foundations for a lasting peace in Ukraine and is fully in line with the United Nations Charter and its principles, which were violated by Putin with his invasion," the Spanish PM said.

Sanchez refused to say what exactly the Chinese leader said to him in this regard.