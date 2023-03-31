Russians have used up almost all reserves in Avdiivka direction, intensity of offensive decreased - Defense Forces

The enemy has used up almost all of its reserves in the Avdiivka direction, which has reduced the number of offensives, but the Russians are redeploying forces from the south

This was stated by Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, spokesman for the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Еspresso.

"Avdiivka is, to put it bluntly, a clone of Bakhmut. Why did the number of offensive actions decrease and why is there no equipment? Offensive actions have decreased due to losses - the enemy has used almost all its reserves. Now the Russians need very large replenishment of manpower. That is why the number of attacks in the Avdiivka sector has decreased," he said.

At the same time, according to Dmytrashkivsky, the Russians are constantly redeploying forces from the occupied Crimea and Melitopol and replenishing their units.

