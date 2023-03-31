Enemy is advancing at Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. Fiercest fighting is taking place near Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on March 31, 2023.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The report as of 18:00 reads: "During the day, the enemy launched 5 missile and 12 air strikes, fired more than 20 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Having no desired results on the battlefield, the enemy continues to cynically terrorize civilians of our country. Today, the Russian Federation launched another missile attack on civilian targets in Zaporizhzhia and other Ukrainian cities using ballistic missiles. The enemy also used 6 Shahed-136 attack UAVs for air strikes, all of which were destroyed by our defenders.

The probability of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. Over the last day, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled more than 30 enemy attacks. The fiercest battles remain for the towns of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka.

The operational situation in the Volyn, Polissya, Siversk and Slobozhansky directions remains unchanged. As part of combat training activities, the training of the Special Forces units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus has been completed. At the same time, the top political leadership of this country continues to support Russian aggression, providing the enemy with airspace and territory. The training of units of the territorial troops of the Russian Federation's armed forces continues at Belarusian training grounds. However, there are no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy.

The enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the border areas of Kursk and Belgorod regions.

During the day, the enemy fired at Baranivka in Chernihiv region, Sosnivka, Volfine, Kindrativka, Novomykolaivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka in Sumy region, and Vetarine, Hoptivka, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Bochkove and Budarky in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, Kamyanka, Figolivka, Synkivka, Krokhmalne in Kharkiv region and Novoselivske in Luhansk region came under enemy fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives near the localities of Makiivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka and in the area of Serebryansky forestry. Settlements near the front line came under artillery fire, namely: Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, and Spirne in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy keeps storming the city of Bakhmut and trying to take it under full control. During the day, the enemy fired at the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Ozaryanivka and Mayorsk in the Donetsk region.

At the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and Pervomayske, but was unsuccessful. He fired at the localities of Stepove, Tonenke, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy actively used UAVs to adjust artillery fire, fired at the settlements of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Krasnohorivka and Novosilka in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations, improving defensive lines and positions in terms of fortifications. In particular, it fired at the settlements of Vremivka and Novosilka in the Donetsk region; Olhivske, Hulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaki, Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Kherson.

The trend of increasing cases of enemy personnel groups escaping from units and military units continues. Thus, in Starobilsk district of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, the occupiers are looking for 50 deserters.

Over the last day, the aviation of the Defense Forces conducted 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of occupants' personnel and military equipment. Missile and artillery units struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, a fuel and lubricants depot, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, an artillery unit at a firing position, and an electronic warfare station."

