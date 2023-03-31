China opposes deployment of nuclear weapons on territory of other countries

During a meeting of the UN Security Council, China opposed the transfer of nuclear weapons to other countries and their deployment outside the country of ownership.

заступник постійного представника Китаю при ООН Ген Шуан

"We are in favor of a ban on nuclear weapons transfer, so that no nuclear-armed countries transfer their nuclear weapons abroad or deploy them outside their country," the Chinese representative said.

Shuang emphasized that last year, five leaders of nuclear-armed countries declared that a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be started.

"Today, this statement is even more important. China calls on all nuclear-armed countries to abide by their commitments, reduce the risk of nuclear war and avoid any conflicts between nuclear powers," he added.

