IMF approved record $15.6 billion program to help Ukraine - Reuters

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund today, March 31, approved a four-year, $15.6 billion financing package for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported to Reuters by unnamed official.

The publication notes that this amount was decided to be provided to Ukraine in order to meet its urgent economic needs against the background of protection against a full-scale Russian invasion.

"The decision formalizes the IMF staff-level agreement reached with Ukraine on March 21," the newspaper writes.

Reuters adds that this step is expected to help attract large-scale financing for Ukraine from international donors and partners, including the World Bank and other lenders.

It is worth noting that such a loan will be the largest for Ukraine since the beginning of a full-scale war with Russia.

