Ukraine is looking for compromise solution on Special Tribunal against Russia at UN site, - Zelensky

Ukraine is working on the text of a resolution on the Special Tribunal for Russia at the United Nations.

As informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in Kyiv after the "Bucha Summit", which was attended offline by the heads of state and government of Moldova, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Croatia, and remotely by representatives of 47 countries and international organizations.

"We are working to ensure that there is a tribunal. I am sure it will be after the war is over," Zelensky said.

"We are working on the text of the relevant resolution on the UN platform. There, different countries are looking for different compromises. The "hybrid" option is also among our partners. But we still see our option and are working on it. For us, the main thing is that a large number of states should be united and support one or another format of the resolution," he said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is also working together with the International Criminal Court. "The ICC's decision (on Putin's arrest warrant - IF-U) is a very powerful signal, both practical and political. Everyone was afraid of the issue of the tribunal, but our evidence about the deportation of our children was a serious factor," he said.

