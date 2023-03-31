Joint Statement of Baltic States: Russia cannot preside over UN Security Council

Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia - opposed the Russian presidency of the UN Security Council in April.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

A statement on behalf of the three countries, read out at the UN Security Council meeting on March 31 by Estonia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Rein Tammsaar, said that a country led by a war criminal prosecuted by the International Criminal Court cannot preside over the body responsible for peace and security in the world.

"Isn't it telling that tomorrow, on the anniversary of the Bucha massacre, Russia will take over the presidency of the Security Council? It is shameful, humiliating and dangerous for the credibility of this body and its effective functioning," Tammsaar said.

According to him, a country that is waging an aggressive war against its neighbor, committing the most heinous atrocities, threatening the world with nuclear weapons, and whose leader is a war criminal who has been issued an arrest warrant by the ICC cannot lead the Security Council.

"Responsible members of this body must stand up to Russia's attempts to turn the main venue for international diplomacy into a laughingstock and a platform for disinformation," he added.

