Enemy continues attempts to encircle Avdiivka using "Wagner" troops and armored vehicles - JFO "Tavria"

The enemy is trying to encircle Avdiivka, using assault groups of " Wagners" and armored vehicles, and is striking with artillery and aircraft.

Thus was stated by Commander of the "Tavria" operational and strategic grouping, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. It is using assault groups of the Wagner PMC, shelling the city with artillery and aircraft, and using armored vehicles in an attempt to break through the defense of our troops," noted Tarnavskyi.

The General emphasized that the Defense Forces are holding the city and inflicting significant losses on the enemy, including destroying tanks and other armored vehicles.

"The task is to prevent encirclement and inflict maximum losses on the enemy. Our soldiers are clearly fulfilling this task," Tarnavskyi said.

Read more: Russians have used up almost all reserves in Avdiivka direction, intensity of offensive decreased - Defense Forces