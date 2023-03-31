U.S. joins other countries and organizations around world to seek justice for Ukrainians - Blinken

The United States is joining other countries and organizations around the world to hold the Russians accountable for their crimes and demand justice for Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twіtter by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"We join with countries and organizations around the world to hold accountable and demand justice for Ukrainians," Blinken wrote.

He also noted that "the horrors that Russia inflicted on Bucha and continues to inflict on other Ukrainian cities are unacceptable."

"We will not forget the Ukrainians who suffered and were killed," he emphasized.

Read more: US to maintain support for Ukraine in 2024 budget - Blinken