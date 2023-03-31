Zelensky on support for Ukraine: Xi Jinping is hesitating. That is why we are sending signals that we are ready to meet

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is one of those who still hesitate to support Ukraine, but Ukraine sends signals to different countries and waits for a response.

Zelensky said this at a joint briefing with the leaders of Moldova, Slovenia, Slovakia and Croatia, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

"There are still states that find it difficult to fully stand by us for various reasons. What about the leader of China? This is one of the leaders who hesitates.

It is important for us to do everything we can to involve as many countries as possible in the victory over the war. It seems to me that, in general, this is the victory of peace over war. It was supposed to be an example for the whole world and for all the great powers that are thinking about aggression.

That is why we send signals to such states and say that we are ready to meet, discuss, talk and defeat the aggression of the Russian Federation together. We expect a response from some states," Zelensky said.