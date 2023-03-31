Negotiations with Russia will be possible when it withdraws its troops from Ukraine - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the start of negotiations and the end of the war at the big table in the presence of "decent" states are possible only if Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine without a fight.

He said this during a press conference following the summit in Bucha, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Yes, of course, there will be a record of the end of the war. But only at this big table, where decent states will sit, and the representative of the Russian Federation, it is very difficult for me to know who will be the representative of Russia at that time, who will first withdraw all troops from our territory without a fight, and then the diplomatic format will begin," the president said.

At the same time, he emphasized that if Ukraine expels Russians from its territory by force, there is nothing to talk about with such people.

"There will be a large number of victims. What can we talk about with these people in general? They need to be isolated, not shaken hands with. That's all," the president added.

Zelensky also recalled that he had previously proposed a Formula for Peace, which, according to him, contains "a very specific sequence of actions that will definitely lead to the end of the war, because we want peace."

