Participants of Bucha Summit signed declaration on Russia’s responsibility for war crimes committed in Ukraine

Almost 50 states and international organizations signed the Bucha Declaration on Russia’s responsibility for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

The summit strongly condemned the grave crimes under international law committed on the territory of Ukraine, including the massacres in Bucha, which have become a symbol of the horrors of Russian aggression, and expressed support for the efforts of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and appreciation for the exceptional and important work of the ICC in ensuring accountability and preventing impunity.

The declaration also expressed support for the efforts of states, including Ukraine, to investigate and prosecute within their jurisdictions crimes committed in Ukraine or against Ukraine in accordance with national legislation and international law;

The summit participants supported the creation of an international mechanism for compensation for damage or losses caused by Russia's internationally wrongful actions in Ukraine or against Ukraine, and supported the creation of an international damage register mechanism that would document evidence and complaints of damage or losses to all interested individuals and legal entities, as well as to Ukraine.

The declaration emphasizes the need to ensure full accountability for the most serious crimes under international law committed on the territory of Ukraine through proper, fair and independent investigation and prosecution at the national or international level, and stresses the need to continue to take practical steps to achieve this goal in order to ensure justice for all victims and prevent future crimes.

As reported, the Bucha Summit was held in Kyiv on March 30. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, nearly 50 foreign countries and organizations joined the summit.