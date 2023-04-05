Yesterday, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, another 11 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, April 4, Russian invaders killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On April 4, the Russians killed 4 residents in the Donetsk region: 3 in Lastochkino and 1 in Krasnohorivka.

Another 11 people in the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

See more: 17 people, including 2 children, were evacuated from flooding zone in Kramatorsk, - RMA. PHOTOS