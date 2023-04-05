Pentagon: We understand Ukraine’s strategy in Bakhmut. AFU are capable of moving to next phase

The US military leadership understands Ukraine’s strategy in Bakhmut and is confident that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the capabilities to transition to the next phase of hostilities.

He noted that the Pentagon maintains close contact with the Ukrainian military command, the AFU, and the political leadership of Ukraine regarding the situation in Bakhmut and understands the strategy that the Ukrainians have decided to follow.

"We are absolutely witnessing the devastating loss of manpower that Russia is experiencing when Wagner's forces are essentially thrown into the meat grinder and Russian troops are locked in position due to solid Ukrainian defenses," the Pentagon representative said.

At the same time, according to him, Ukrainian troops have the strength and means to move to a new phase of hostilities.

"And therefore, of course, we understand Ukraine's strategy. And we are absolutely sure that they really have the equipment they need.

And as we help them field newly trained troops, they really have the capabilities to be able to move to the next phase on the battlefield," said a US Department of Defense official.

