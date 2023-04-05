Macron and Biden want to involve China in ending war in Ukraine

French leader Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden had a phone conversation before Macron’s visit to Beijing. The parties agreed to involve China to speed up the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, this was announced in the Elysee Palace.

"The leaders of the two countries noted their joint readiness to involve China in speeding up the end of the war in Ukraine and to take part in building sustainable peace in the region," the publication notes.

The Elysée Palace said Macron and Biden hoped China could promote solidarity efforts between the global North and South, and develop a common agenda on combating climate change and conserving biodiversity.

Macron is visiting China. Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to hold talks with him to determine the course for bilateral relations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier.

