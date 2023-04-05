Russians report their "success" in Bakhmut and "declassified plans" of AFU to psychologically influence command of Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

Russian invaders use information tools to demotivate Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is unable to psychologically influence the decision-making of our command regarding the Bakhmut direction. Just as it is unable to demotivate our fighters. Despite the fact that all the enemy's informational messages about the battles in Bakhmut are aimed at this," she said.

According to Maliar, Russians use two informational tools:

- reports of its alleged success in various forms and types;

- a message about our supposedly declassified plans and decisions on Bakhmut.

In this way, the deputy defense secretary explained, the enemy cannot find workable narratives, so information is more like trying all possible options.

"Let's say, there are already about ten versions of what exactly "Syrsky reported to Zelensky and what decision was made," she concluded.

