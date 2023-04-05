"Neutrality" in Russia’s war against Ukraine is not what one would expect from China - Burbok

Neutrality in the situation of war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine is not what the world community would expect from China.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the head of the German Foreign Ministry Annalena Berbock before the start of the second day of the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO countries.

"So-called neutrality is not something that corresponds to China's role in this situation," Burbock said.

She noted that the PRC has "special obligations" as a member of the UN Security Council, and also reminded that Beijing promised Ukraine support for its security back in 2013. (On December 5, 2013, a Joint Declaration on the further deepening of strategic partnership relations between the People's Republic of China and Ukraine, as well as a Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between the two states was signed in Beijing - ed.).

As for partners and allies in Europe, they have already made it clear, according to the German diplomat, that they should carry out "de-risking", that is, reduce their unilateral dependencies, and therefore risks, and take care of common security.

Burbok emphasized the importance of cooperation for the sake of peace with all regions. Participation in the meeting of representatives of the APR countries is all the more important.

As for NATO itself, the head of the German Foreign Ministry sees the creation of a truly effective protective "umbrella" of the Alliance as a primary task. This requires a "fair" distribution of the burden, including the financial burden, as well as good compatibility.

"Although Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine has shown that we are a single defense alliance, it has also shown that our armed forces are not always well-coordinated. This needs to be changed and harmonized," Burbok said and called it one of the biggest challenges.

Increasing defense budgets is only one of the tasks, the second and no less important is their effective use, she believes.

