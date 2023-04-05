China does not support Russian Federation in war against Ukraine, declaration of "boundless friendship" is rhetorical device, - Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to EU Fu Cun
The declaration of "boundless friendship" between Moscow and Beijing is nothing more than a rhetorical device.
This was stated by China's ambassador to the European Union, Fu Tsun, Censor.NET reports with reference to the New York Times.
The publication notes that just three weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin, and Xi Jinping signed a joint statement proclaiming the "limitlessness" of friendship between their countries. But Fu Tsung said that China is not on Russia's side in the war and that some people are "deliberately misinterpreting it because there is a so-called 'borderless' friendship or relationship."
"No limits" is nothing more than rhetoric, he said.
Fu Tsung noted that China did not provide military aid to Russia and did not recognize its attempts to annex Ukrainian territories, in particular Crimea and Donbas.
