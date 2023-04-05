Exchange of prisoners continues, but many wounded during terrorist attack in Olenivka are not released. We found ourselves alone - "Families of Olenivka"

Almost 8 months have passed since the Russian Federation committed a terrorist act against Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka. Many seriously wounded prisoners have not yet been returned as part of the exchange.

Anna Lobova, the head of the IG "Families of Olenivka", the initiator from the group of families of the wounded, told about this in a comment on Censor.NET.

"On July 29, after 9 a.m., we began to learn from the media that a terrorist attack had occurred in Olenivka. On July 30, we published the lists of the wounded and dead. The families got acquainted with them and understood that it was these families that were affected by this grief. Then we had a full shock. It turned out that Resolution No. 7627 had been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada that the Verkhovna Rada should turn to international organizations, representatives of NATO, and the independent humanitarian mission Doctors Without Borders. And this vote was failed, it gathered only 189 votes out of 226. Then the society was outraged, even it was not families, but caring people. They started to create a petition and on August 30, this resolution was still voted. But in it it was customary to exclude the phrase that the UN and the ICRC acted as guarantors of the life and health of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured from the territory of the Azovstal plant, she said.

According to her, then the UN canceled the investigation.

"On October 11, 62 bodies arrived in Ukraine and they say that among them there are bodies from Olenivka. We do not know how many are from Olenivka, because the identification of the bodies has not yet been carried out. That is, only 4 families officially buried their soldiers. All other bodies are still there for verification. Regarding the prisoners, the exchanges are going on, 39 exchanges have been carried out, the wounded are being returned, but it is these people who suffered during the terrorist attack, who were seriously injured, and they are not being released. And we, as families of prisoners, united in the community "Families of Olenivka" and began to act independently. They started holding meetings with authorized persons, demanding the creation of a separate case for Olenivka, that is, that we, almost 200 families, be singled out and start working with us.

As a result, we faced the fact that we are asked the question: "Why should we single out these people? We are all the same, we do not single out anyone." And we began to remind our authorized persons that it was these fighters who were transferred to a hangar in the industrial zone in a separate composition, a list of names, and blown up. That is, we are worried about the silence inside the country, that we have to prove inside the country to our people that it was a mass murder. To date, it has not been recognized as a terrorist attack. And the Association of Families of Defenders of "Azovstal" offered us help, to contact the "Barristers" law office, it is these people who are now helping us to speed up, to do the DNA of the returned bodies, so that the families can bury the fighters with dignity. For a terrorist attack to be recognized as a terrorist attack. So that we have the opportunity to combine the two categories of dead and wounded into one investigator. For the General Prosecutor's Office to deal with this, because there is no answer to the question directly authorized persons who deal with the problem of the terrorist attack. There is an investigator, but it turned out that the investigator deals only with the dead. But there are wounded. Who does this?" Lobova said.

She noted that the lists have not yet been verified.

"But in the published lists of the Russian Federation there were names that were repeated. That is, in the lists of the dead and in the lists of the wounded. There were two men. At the bottom there was an addition that two people were not taken to the hospital. That is, probably everyone thought that if the names were duplicated, then that's what these people are. It's not true. They are alive. They are in Russian captivity, they were filmed, they gave interviews. They talked about the events of that night. But, unfortunately, two people were not transported. But these people are on the list of wounded. One of them is Vladislav of Solon, he has already been buried. It was confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In the fight for justice for the return of our prisoners, who have been waiting for qualified medical care for the 8th month. Families found themselves on their own. It is difficult for us to get a meeting at a higher level. That is, the Coordination Headquarters and its consultants cannot answer our questions. They understand us, but it is not within their scope of authority. Therefore, we are planning a meeting with Lubinets, we hope that it will take place. And we hope that the Office of the President will hear us. So that we can communicate, report your problem. Hear what is being done because all we see is the cancellation of the investigation. A week ago, there was a UN report in which nothing was said about the terrorist attack. We have already left with such a slogan that the "Families of Olenivka" united so that the terrorist attack was not written off," she added.

Lobova noted that the Coordination Headquarters offered to write a letter and promised to facilitate a meeting with the President's Office.

At the same time, according to her, the bodies have been in the morgue for half a year, after they arrived during the exchange.

"During this time, it was not possible to do anything. There are some preliminary confirmations, but there is no movement. The DNA analysis itself has for some reason been delayed for half a year. We understand that the bodies are quite damaged, but half a year... They are constantly turning to us, we already the regiment helps in this, lawyers joined to speed up this procedure, it is not clear why it is taking so long.

We also wanted to draw attention to the fact that our seriously wounded prisoners, who were wounded for the second time during the terrorist attack. This injury was not on the battlefield, only 9 people were freed. Seven of them were seriously wounded in the list of the Russian Federation, two did not get to the hospital, but were wounded and remained in the territory of Olenivka. 8 were released on September 21 and one on December 31. They don't explain to us why they don't return those people. The only answer is that "we do not single out anyone," she explained.

Currently, the issue has been raised to create two proceedings - regarding the alleged death and injury.

"So that they were investigated by certain designated investigators. Because the cases of prisoners are with different investigators. It was so chaotic that we are trying to put it in order," she concluded.

As reported, on the night of July 29, 2022, on the territory of the former correctional colony No. 210 of Olenivka, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, a powerful explosion occurred in the building where Ukrainian prisoners of war were kept.

According to the Russian side, as a result, about 50 Ukrainian defenders were killed, and more than 70 were seriously injured.

The International Commission of the Red Cross tried to visit the scene of the crime, but the Russian occupiers did not allow it.

Prosecutor General Kostin released information that the prisoners were killed with thermobaric weapons.

In August 2022, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres created a commission to investigate the terrorist attack in occupied Olenivka, as a result of which about 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed. However, already in January 2023, not having received security guarantees from the Russians, Guterres dissolved this mission.