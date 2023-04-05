Russian Federation used strategic stockpile of long-range missiles for strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, - Air Force

Russia used its strategic stockpile of long-range, high-precision missiles to strike Ukraine, but continues to replenish the stockpile.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, this was told by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Ihnat.

"The enemy does not have enough high-precision long-range missiles. The strategic reserve (Not all. Because now they will say that I stated that the missiles are all spent. No) of long-range and high-precision missiles, such as Kh-101 cruise missiles, Kalibr, as well as ballistic missiles "Iskander M", which the enemy used from the very beginning of the war for various purposes.

The enemy used the largest number of missiles (about 800) specifically for attacks on our infrastructure, the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine.

Thus, having some more stock, they will continue to accumulate (missiles. - Ed.). But it's not easy to accumulate, they used to accumulate them for years, but this is how they used them "for booth transformers".

According to Ignat, the Russians are looking for new methods of striking in this way: in addition to rocket artillery, they use S-300 (anti-aircraft missiles that the enemy launches along a ballistic trajectory at ground targets in front-line zones. - Ed.) and aerial bombs.

