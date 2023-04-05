Duda about NATO summit: We hope to receive additional security guarantees for Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that at the NATO summit in Vilnius this summer, Ukraine can receive additional security guarantees.

"We want to receive additional security guarantees at the NATO summit in Vilnius, which will support Ukrainian soldiers in the fight against invaders. We hope that we will be able to receive such guarantees for Ukraine," he said at the press conference.

At the same time, Duda noted that Ukraine should become a full member of the EU and NATO as soon as possible.

According to him, the main topic at the negotiations was security.

"Poland is the third country in terms of military support to Ukraine. We handed over 300 tanks, Krab self-propelled guns, and other equipment," the Polish leader said.

According to the President of Poland, "historical issues that are wounds for many families" were also discussed.

"There are no taboo topics between us. We will build relations based on an honest policy of memory," he added.

Duda reminded that Poland is Ukraine's largest economic partner, and expressed hope that "the western direction of Ukraine's economic activity will be preserved."