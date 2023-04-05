ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
3519 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
2 080 27
war (20262) NATO (1255) Stoltenberg (390)

NATO will start working on development of Strategy for long-term support of Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

столтенберг

NATO will start working on a long-term support program for Ukraine.

This was announced by Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the Alliance, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We agreed to start working on the development of the Strategy for long-term support of Ukraine," he said.

Stoltenberg called this a clear demonstration that the support will in fact last for a long time and will aim to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself against further aggressions from Russia.

Read more: Spain will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in second half of April, - Robles

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 