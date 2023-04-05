NATO will start working on development of Strategy for long-term support of Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

NATO will start working on a long-term support program for Ukraine.

This was announced by Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the Alliance, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We agreed to start working on the development of the Strategy for long-term support of Ukraine," he said.

Stoltenberg called this a clear demonstration that the support will in fact last for a long time and will aim to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself against further aggressions from Russia.

