Enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka areas - more than 40 attacks by occupiers were repulsed, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 p.m. on April 5, 2023.

In the evening summation, it is noted: "During the day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 21 air strikes, launched more than 35 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions - more than 40 attacks by the invaders were repulsed during the day. The settlements of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formations of enemy offensive groups have been detected. During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Turia, Leonivka, and Pecheniuhy in the Chernihiv region, Seredyna-Buda, Stukalivka, Bezsalivka, and Volfyne in the Sumy region, as well as Udy, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Lyptsi, Neskuchne, Zybyne, and Bochkove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the settlements of Topoli, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kupiansk, Kucherivka of the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region were hit by enemy fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of the settlement of Nevske and Serebriansk Forestry. Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Zarichne, Torske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to take full control of the city of Bakhmut and continues to storm it. It led unsuccessful offensive actions near Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. During the day, units of the defense forces repelled about 15 enemy attacks on the indicated section of the front. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk and Shumy of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novokalynovoe, Avdiivka, and Mariinka areas. At the same time, the enemy shelled Novokalynovka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Pobeda in the Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction. Unmanned aerial vehicles were actively used to adjust artillery fire. He shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is building up defensive lines and positions in terms of fortification. It carried out shelling of populated areas. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Huliaypilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novopavlivka, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Novooleksandrivka, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Stepanivka, and Chornobaiivka in the Kherson region.

The Russian occupiers are strengthening the counter-intelligence and police regime in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. In particular, in the Kakhovka district, since March 23 of this year, the armed forces of the Russian Federation have been carrying out raids to check the personal phones of the local population for the presence of photo and video materials, as well as "forbidden" content. During such inspections, the occupiers search the homes of local residents. First of all, those who make phone calls to free Ukraine are subject to inspection.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated during the day.

At the same time, our defenders on the eastern front destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter. Units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 2 ammunition depots, 2 positions of anti-aircraft defense equipment, and 4 radio-electronic warfare stations of the enemy.