EU countries are unable to agree on procedure for spending €1 billion on ammunition for Ukraine - Politico

According to Politico, EU member states have been unable to agree on the key issue of purchasing 1 billion worth of ammunition for Ukraine for two weeks.

EU ambassadors met on April 5 to discuss this issue of ammunition procurement, but failed to make significant progress, sources said. The discussion centered on whether the arms contracts would be awarded exclusively to EU companies (and on how they would be legally defined) or whether they would also be open to third-party producers.

According to several diplomats, France insists that the money should remain within the EU's borders. And Greece and Cyprus have backed Paris, which some diplomats say is due to their desire to avoid contracts with Turkish producers.

The two diplomats added that the European Commission also has more work to do to map out the capabilities of EU companies before a final agreement can be reached.

As the issue stalled, the ambassadors instead focused on finalizing a less contentious part of the deal: an agreement to donate a large amount of ammunition to Kyiv. Politico's sources said the ambassadors finalized the agreement on the donation plan during the meeting, adding that the legal text is expected to be officially published next week.