Yesterday, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, another 9 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, April 5, Russian invaders killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On April 5, the Russians killed 5 residents in the Donetsk region: 2 in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, 2 in Bakhmut, and 1 in Serhiivka.

Another 9 people in the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

