Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 176,630 people (+390 per day), 3,631 tanks, 2,714 artillery systems, 7,013 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of April 6, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 176,630 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 06/04/23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 176,630 (+390) people were eliminated;
  • tanks ‒ 3631 (+2) units,
  • armored fighting vehicles - 7013 (+8) units;
  • artillery systems - 2714 (+7) units;
  • MLRS - 532 (+0) units;
  • air defense equipment - 281 (+1) units;
  • aircraft - 306 (+0) units;
  • helicopters - 292 (+1) units;
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2287 (+4);
  • cruise missiles - 911 (+0);
  • ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5574 (+1) units;
  • special equipment - 302 (+3).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

