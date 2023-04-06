Negotiations in Normandy format between Ukraine and Russia failed back in 2015, - Deputy Head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Melnyk

Germany could not become a neutral intermediary for Russia and Ukraine. That is why the negotiations in the Normandy format collapsed back in 2015.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrii Melnyk told about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Among the reasons for the failure of the Normandy talks, the main one is that Germany never managed to become an "honest broker".

"The interests of the neutral mediator were too mixed with their own selfish interests, which ultimately came to the fore, taking into account the fundamental nature of German-Russian relations," the diplomat noted.

The ambassador added that instead of strictly controlling the implementation of agreements by Moscow, Berlin decided not to annoy the Russians. Therefore, the negotiation process turned into a purely technical process. Melnyk noted that during the spring and summer of 2015, the Russians were under severe pressure from the mediators. However, the situation has changed since September, when Russia started a "new game" in Syria.

"I remember, somewhere in September-October, another meeting in Berlin at Villa Borzig at the level of the heads of foreign affairs of the Normandy Four. I remember Lavrov, who was so happy for the first time, in good humor, joyfully declaring: "Guys, I just got a call from John Kerry (then US Secretary of State)" after the military intervention of the Russians in Damascus, making it clear: "Well, that's it, goodbye, Russia is again in a big game with Washington, and there's nothing for me to do," said Melnyk.