New package of military aid to Ukraine will amount to about 41 million euros, - Lithuanian Defense Minister Anusauskas
Lithuania is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine.
Minister of Defense Arvydas Anusauskas announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"The new package of military aid to Ukraine will reach about 41 million euros. It will consist of equipment, new revenues, and contributions to international funds," he noted.
