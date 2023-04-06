In Bakhmut region, AFU destroyed 71 invaders, in Kupiansk-Lyman region, 28 invaders were eliminated, - Cherevaty

The enemy continues to attack in the Bakhmut and Kupiansk-Lyman directions.

Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"During this day, there were 302 shellings by the barrel and rocket artillery, 22 combat clashes in the Bakhmut direction. Only in the area of the settlement itself (we are talking about Bakhmut. - Ed.) - 101 shellings, 19 combat clashes. 71 occupiers were destroyed, 88 were wounded," he said.

According to Cherevaty, the enemy was also active in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction.

"He fired at our positions 399 times. 5 combat clashes took place. 28 occupiers were killed, 62 were wounded. A T-72 tank, an amphibious assault vehicle, a self-propelled mortar "Tiulpan" and a Ka-52 helicopter were also destroyed there," the spokesman added.

