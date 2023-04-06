There are enough opponents of war in Ukraine in Russian intelligence, - FBI Director Wray

Russia has enough opponents of aggression against Ukraine. The FBI is ready to contact them.

The director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Wray, said this during a speech at Texas A&M University in College Station, Censor.NET informs with reference to CNN.

He noted that the war in Ukraine was not as hot for the Russians as they had hoped.

"That's why there are a lot of Russians, including Russian intelligence officers, who are not very happy about it," Wray said.

According to him, there are enough dissatisfied people in Russian intelligence. The FBI would like to recruit them, but "in a different way."

"We want those unfortunate Russians to know that we would like to talk to them. And maybe they can play a role in changing the course of history," Ray said.

