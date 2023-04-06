For first time, USA introduced sanctions against representatives of Georgian judiciary

The United States introduced sanctions against four Georgian judges and members of the Supreme Council of Justice of Georgia.

This is stated in the statement of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, sanctions were imposed against Myheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusydze, Irakli Shengelia, and Valerian Tsertsvadze. The sanctions include visa restrictions for them and their family members.

"These individuals abused their positions as court presidents and members of the Supreme Council of Justice of Georgia, undermining the rule of law and public trust in the Georgian judicial system," Blinken noted.

The Secretary of State stressed that the United States continues to support democracy and the rule of law in Georgia, and will "continue to help bring to justice those who abuse public power for personal gain."

According to media reports, the USA has for the first time imposed sanctions against representatives of the Georgian judiciary.

