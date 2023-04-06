Pentagon: AFU will switch from Soviet weapons to NATO equipment. Escalation is Putin’s invasion

The Pentagon said that Ukraine would switch to NATO equipment from Soviet-style weapons, and the escalation was a full-scale invasion of Russia.

This was reported by the representative of the US Ministry of Defense Sabrina Singh at the briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

According to her, it is about the transition from old Soviet equipment to weapons and systems of NATO standards. She emphasized that military aid to Ukraine from allies increases its compatibility with NATO and the USA.

Asked if the Pentagon was concerned by dictator Vladimir Putin's claims that NATO arms sales were an "escalation," she said the alliance had an open-door policy.

"Right now, what we are focused on and what Ukraine is focused on is the protection of its sovereign territory. Therefore, I do not consider the support of Ukraine to be something like an escalation. What certainly led to the escalation was the invasion of Ukraine that began a year ago," Singh said.