Poland and Ukraine concluded agreement on cooperation in field of production of 125-mm tank shells, - "Ukroboronprom"

One of the enterprises of "Ukroboronprom" and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ S.A.) concluded an agreement on cooperation in the field of production of tank shells of 125 mm caliber.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the concern.

"According to the agreement, the deployment of new production lines designed to manufacture a large number of ammunition for 125-mm tank guns is foreseen. Taking into account the high risks of Russian missile attacks on the Ukroboronprom enterprise, only Polish cities are being considered for the creation of new production. However, both sides will work on the appearance of shells: Ukraine will provide its technologies and highly qualified specialists with relevant competences and experience," the statement said.

Ukroboronprom recalled that they recently started producing 125-mm ammunition for tank guns together with one of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance. Thus, Ukroboronprom will produce projectiles for tanks with two NATO member countries.

Watch more: Russia cannot win against Europe when a Ukrainian and a Pole stand side by side, - Zelensky to MPs and representatives of Ukrainian and Polish public. VIDEO