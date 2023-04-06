36 882 108
There are no other ways, except to continue war in Ukraine, - Peskov
The Kremlin sees no other way but to continue the war against Ukraine.
This was stated by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET reports with reference to the propaganda publication TASS.
"There are no other ways for the Russian Federation, except for the continuation of the special operation, the situation does not show prospects for a peaceful settlement," he said.
