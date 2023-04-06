Xi Jinping: We must start peace talks regarding Ukraine as soon as possible

Chinese leader Xi Jinping advocated the resumption of peace talks to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis". He urged to start them "as soon as possible".

He stated this during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The Chinese leader emphasized that he hopes that the peace talks will be resumed as soon as possible and that it will be possible to find a political solution and a balanced, effective and stable scenario for European security," - the mass media reported his words.

It was previously reported that during the negotiations, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Xi Jinping to "bring Russia back to its senses" and facilitate the resumption of peace talks.

