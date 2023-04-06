Danilov on counteroffensive: Information is closed, it is owned by no more than 5 people

Citizens will see when the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces will begin, this information is currently closed.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"The president said without details. This is a very important thing. I can say that today there is a very limited number of people who have information about where, when, in what way certain actions will begin on the territory of our planet. No more 3-5 people...And when people make certain statements, keep in mind that this may not be true at all," he emphasized.

"When this or that military action will begin, this or that military operation is information for a very limited circle of people. When it begins, you will see it all. You and I will understand that what we expected has begun. Where, when, at what time - this question is completely closed for today. Keep this in mind," added the secretary of the NSDC.

According to Danilov, in Russia "they are very worried about the events that will take place in the future".

"Because we are aware that these events will not be in favor of the Russian Federation. We understand what we are doing, we understand why we are doing it. We do not understand why the Russian Federation invaded our territory. But, believe me, they everyone will be sent from here in an appropriate way. Either they will voluntarily leave our territories, or they will be sent there in an appropriate way, that cargo, which is called "Cargo 200", - he concluded.