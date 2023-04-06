China agrees that nuclear weapons should be "excluded from Ukrainian conflict", - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. They both believe that nuclear weapons should be "excluded" from this conflict.

At a joint press conference with Xi, Macron said that a reliable security architecture in Europe is impossible as long as part of Ukraine is occupied. The French president's office described the meeting between the two leaders as "friendly and constructive".

The head of the People's Republic of China, for his part, said that China wants to avoid "escalation in Ukraine" and called for the earliest possible start of peace talks "to resolve the crisis in Ukraine."

Recall that during the negotiations, Macron also expressed the hope that Xi Jinping will be able to influence Russia and bring it back to the negotiating table.

